Rai hits out at Centre over air pollution issue

‘Nine out of 10 polluted cities are in U.P.’

Attacking the Central government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government had submitted a request to the Commission for Air Quality Management to end stubble burning, but now the Commission has become non-functional and the Centre is “not serious” about curbing air pollution.

“Nine of the top 10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi used to be polluted, but the condition is slowly improving, with reports stating there has been a dip of 15% in pollution levels. The reason behind this is the consistent and diligent efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government,” said Mr. Rai.

He said that the Delhi government has been working to bring about a fuel change policy, tree transplantation policy, a progressive Electric Vehicle policy and installing smog guns.

Mr. Rai said that the Centre had done nothing to shutdown brick kilns or the polluting thermal power plants.