Rai chairs meet on revised minimum wages

Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday chaired an interactive meeting with heads of government departments and contractors at the Delhi Secretariat here to evaluate the status of the implementation and compliance of the AAP-led Delhi government’s decision to revise minimum wages for various categories of workers in the Capital.

The meeting, according to the Delhi government, was attended by a total number of 138 representatives, including 65 heads from government departments and 71 contractors, where they were advised by Mr. Rai to ensure strict compliance of new rates of minimum wages, disbursement of arrears and also payment of bonus in case not paid so far.

Next meet on Dec 16

“The meeting was attended by Secretary-Cum-Commissioner [Labour] and other senior officers. Some issues regarding tender document were raised by the contractors concerning some of the departments which were taken note of. The next interactive meeting is scheduled to be held on 16.12.2019 wherein all contractors shall be submitting their status report on these issues,” the government said in a statement.

The Labour Department revised minimum rates of wages for various categories of workers in Delhi which is expected to benefit about 55 lakh workers working in Delhi both in the formal and informal sectors, the statement said further.

The Supreme Court, vide its order dated October 14, 2019, the statement said further, had upheld the rates proposed by the Labour Department which were notified on October 22, 2019 impacting approximately 29,000 outsourced workers or personnel engaged in various departments of the Delhi government through various contractors and agencies.