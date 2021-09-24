Rai asks neighbouring States to switch to CNG

New Delhi

24 September 2021 00:39 IST

Minister suggests promoting e-vehicles to curb pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government has suggested neighbouring States to shift their public transport in the National Capital Region to CNG and also promote electric vehicles to control air pollution

Govt.’s online meeting

“To tackle the problem of pollution in Delhi-NCR in the winters, the Union Environment Ministry organised an online meeting of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan governments. Public transport in Delhi runs on CNG. We have requested the Union Minister to ensure that all public transport in NCR be run on CNG so that we can curb vehicle pollution, without which Delhi’s efforts are meaningless,” Mr. Rai said.

He said that all industrial units in Delhi are operated on PNG and he appealed that industrial units operating in NCR also be operated on PNG so that increasing air pollution can be reduced.

“This target has been given to other States as well, but due to loose monitoring and inefficient transferring of work between units, we have requested them to hurriedly work on this to curb industrial pollution,” Mr. Rai said.

He also said that the neighbouring States need to ban crackers to curb pollution on Deepawali and air pollution hotspots of U.P., Haryana should institute on-ground task forces to manage the situation better