Rai asks for final plan to fight winter pollution by September 15

15 focus points, such as stubble burning, vehicular pollution, have been identified under the Winter Action Plan: Gopal Rai

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2022 00:47 IST

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will do more than what has been prescribed by the Centre’s air quality panel, to curb air pollution in the city during winter, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. 

The Minister said that departments have been asked to submit a final plan to fight air pollution to the Environment Department by September 15.

“Mainly 15 focus points have been identified under the Winter Action Plan on which the government will work in the coming days. On the basis of this, the next winter action plan will be prepared,” Mr. Rai said.

The 15 points include checking stubble burning, dust pollution, and vehicular pollution. The final Winter Action Plan will be prepared on the basis of suggestions submitted by the departments. 

