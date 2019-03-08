Rahul should decide on alliance: Rai

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should take a call and not “bat from behind” the State unit of his party, two days after Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said that Congress would not ally with AAP.

Ms. Dikshit had announced the decision not to align with the AAP after a meeting of senior Delhi Congress leaders with Mr. Gandhi on Tuesday.

While some All India Congress Committee leaders have spoken in favour of an alliancewith AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, most Delhi Congress leaders do not want an alliance, sources said. Though AAP announced its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Rai said that Mr. Gandhi should decide on an alliance and not the state unit.

Mr. Rai said that AAP did not want an alliance with the Congress, but to defeat the BJP, in “national interest”, it was willing to do so. He also announced that AAP’s campaign for full statehood, which will be launched on Sunday, will include the distribution of a letter by AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.The letter, which is addressed to Delhiites, explains the need for full statehood, he said.