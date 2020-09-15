Delhi

Rahul Roy, Saba Dewan questioned by Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police Special Cell questioned film producer Rahul Roy and filmmaker Saba Dewan for over eight hours on Monday in connection with the north-east riots.

They were called in a day after former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested under UAPA for his alleged role in the riots.

The police said the duo was questioned after their names surfaced during the probe in a riots case.

They were asked about their presence at anti-CAA protests, said an officer.

“They were called for questioning at 1 p.m. and were allowed to go at 8 p.m. If required they will be again asked to join investigation,” said another officer.

