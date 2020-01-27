Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police ‘brutalities’ on anti-CAA protesters in U.P.

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 27, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders met the NHRC officials here and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

The leaders who met the NHRC officials included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P.L. Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and U.P. Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They demanded a thorough probe into the the deaths that took place in the State during the protests against the amendments in the country’s citizenship law.