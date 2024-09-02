GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul posts video of interaction with Delhi Transport Service employees, flags 'injustice'

Sharing a video of his interaction with DTC employees and a bus ride he undertook, Mr. Gandhi said on X that the DTC employees are asking the government that if they are permanent citizens, why are their jobs temporary

Published - September 02, 2024 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacted with a DTC staff after taking a DTC bus ride at Sarojini Nagar Bus depot in New Delhi on August 28, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacted with a DTC staff after taking a DTC bus ride at Sarojini Nagar Bus depot in New Delhi on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 2, 2024) highlighted the issues being faced by Delhi Transport Service (DTC) employees and said those who make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth everyday have only gotten injustice in return.

Sharing a video of his interaction with DTC employees last week and a bus ride he undertook, Mr. Gandhi said on X that the DTC employees are asking the government that if they are permanent citizens, why are their jobs temporary.

"A few days ago, after a pleasant bus ride in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.

"No social security, no stable income and no permanent job - contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion," he said.

While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the home guards who are constantly deployed for the safety of passengers have been without salary for six months, Mr. Gandhi said.

Troubled with this neglect, like government employees across the country, DTC workers are also living under the constant fear of privatisation, he said.

"These are the people who run India, make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth every day - but if they have gotten anything in return for their dedication, it is only injustice," he said.

The demands are clear - equal work, equal pay, complete justice, Mr. Gandhi said.

"With a heavy heart and a saddened mind, they are asking the government, 'If we are permanent citizens, why are our jobs temporary!'" Mr. Gandhi said.

In the video, Mr. Gandhi is seen taking an Uber ride with a driver, with whom he had earlier travelled and later released a video highlighting the problems of gig workers, to the place near the Sarojini Nagar Bus depot where he interacted with the drivers, conductors and marshals last Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Gandhi had shared pictures of his interaction and the bus ride.

"There was a meeting and discussion with the driver and conductor brothers, and bus marshals in Delhi and then a fun ride in a DTC bus. A talk with loved ones on their issues!" he had said in a post in Hindi on X.

Related Topics

Delhi / Rahul Gandhi / transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.