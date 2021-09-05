DelhiNew Delhi 05 September 2021 20:53 IST
Rahul may offer prayers at Vaishno Devi
He is likely visit Jammu on September 9, 10
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could offer prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during his two-day tour of the Jammu region next week.
Though there is no official word so far, sources said Mr. Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu on September 9 and 10. Last month, he had gone to the Kashmir valley and addressed a gathering at the party office.
