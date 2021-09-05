Rahul may offer prayers at Vaishno Devi

New Delhi

05 September 2021 20:53 IST

He is likely visit Jammu on September 9, 10

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could offer prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during his two-day tour of the Jammu region next week.

Though there is no official word so far, sources said Mr. Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu on September 9 and 10. Last month, he had gone to the Kashmir valley and addressed a gathering at the party office.

