Rahul Gandhi interacts with vendors at Azadpur market 

August 02, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday and interacted with vendors at the wholesale fruits and vegetables market. “Today, I visited India’s largest vegetable market, Azadpur Mandi, and met vendors and traders there. Had a discussion about their work, problems, and rising prices, and also learnt about their future aspirations,” he said in an Instagram post in Hindi. A few days ago, the Congress leader had shared a video of a vegetable vendor crying while talking about the rising prices of vegetables.