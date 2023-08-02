HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi interacts with vendors at Azadpur market 

August 02, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with vegetable vendors at Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with vegetable vendors at Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday and interacted with vendors at the wholesale fruits and vegetables market. “Today, I visited India’s largest vegetable market, Azadpur Mandi, and met vendors and traders there. Had a discussion about their work, problems, and rising prices, and also learnt about their future aspirations,” he said in an Instagram post in Hindi. A few days ago, the Congress leader had shared a video of a vegetable vendor crying while talking about the rising prices of vegetables.

