ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification | Congress to take out protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk

March 28, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress MPs will participate in the ' Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 p.m., sources said

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress MPs will participate in the ' Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 p.m., sources said.

They added that party MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has said that it would take to the streets against Mr. Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.

The Gandhi scion was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament soon after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding his 'Modi surname' comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US