Implement Bill right away, undertake caste census: Rahul Gandhi

September 22, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Implement the women’s reservation bill immediately and undertake caste-census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference on Friday.

Stating that the Bill was a diversion and distraction, he said, “It may take 10 years or more to be implemented and we are not sure if it will even be. A few days ago the special session started with great fanfare, there was transition from the old building to new building. It’s a good thing, at first we didn’t know the agenda. Later, we got to know it was the women’s reservation Bill.”

Stating that there were footnotes that the Bill will be implemented after Census and Delimitation, the leader said, “The Bill is a distraction from the caste census demand.”

Stating that MPs are mere statues in the House, he said, “MPs don’t have any power in the law-making process.”

“Officers of OBC, Adivasis and Dalits control 5% of the Budget, the Prime Minister keeps saying that he is a OBC leader, so I want him to explain why there are only three officers at the top, the first step is to find the number of OBCs through a caste census,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Distribution and transfer of power to the people of India was the first step. The data from caste-census will empower the people more, he added.

“When we come to power, the caste census will take place and the OBC community will be empowered and they will participate in governance,” he said.