ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22 after Lok Sabha disqualification

March 27, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - New Delhi

An official said that Mr. Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay, a request that can be considered by the panel

PTI

File photo of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Mr. Gandhi was served a notice to vacate his official bungalow by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY R.V.

Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on March 27.

ALSO READ
Dressed in black, Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

The notice to Mr. Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Mr. Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his automatic disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

A senior official said a disqualified Lok Sabha member has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another official said that Mr. Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay, a request that can be considered by the panel.

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was marked to various departments, including the Directorate of Estates, New Delhi Municipal Council, and all the benefits available to Gandhi as a member of Parliament too are under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US