Rahul acted in consonance with people's sentiment on caste census, leadership endorsed it: Congress

October 09, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there was one thing which almost all the backward class people of every state sought which was that there should be a caste census in the country. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday said Rahul Gandhi decided to take forward the demand for a caste census by the backward class people he met during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party leadership has endorsed this move.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there was one thing which almost all the backward class people of every state sought which was that there should be a caste census in the country.

"Rahul ji acted in consonance with the sentiments of the people and the Congress leadership endorsed it," Mr. Ramesh said.

His remarks came ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here at the AICC headquarters.

The Congress has taken a stand to push for the caste census. After Bihar released the findings of a caste census in the state, Congress-ruled Rajasthan issued orders on Saturday for holding a similar exercise.

In Chhattisgarh too, the Congress has announced that it will conduct a caste survey if it is voted to power again.

The Congress has also asserted that in Madhya Pradesh also its main agenda would be holding of a caste census. Congress-ruled Karnataka has already announced the survey and is likely to come out with its results later this year.

