Ragpicker ventures out for work only to return injured; dies later

New Delhi

29 February 2020 01:54 IST

Victim survived an attack on Thursday, claims his son

A 60-year-old ragpicker, who went to collect scrap on early Friday morning in north-east Delhi was brought back home with serious head injuries. He succumbed while being taken to a hospital, his son said.

Ayub Shabbir lived in Nasbandi Colony in Ghaziabad’s Loni with his 18-year-old son Salman Ansari, who is differently abled, and used to earn ₹300-400 a day dealing in scrap.

“I have no one now. What will I do,” he asked. His mother had left them when he was a child, taking his young brother along with her.

Salman claimed his father had survived an attack on Thursday when he had ventured out.

“He was saved by some elderly men on Thursday morning. Today, he left very early when I was sleeping. Around 6 a.m., two men brought him home on a scooter. He had serious head injuries. The two men said they found him lying in an area between Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar,” he said.

‘Asked name, hit him’

Salman claimed his father told him that some people asked him his name and religion and then hit him. However, his father did not mention about how many people were there or who hit him.

“I offered him tea but he didn’t have it. When I called police, they arrived but did not help me in taking my father to the nearby dispensary. I had to take him on a cart to a nearby nursing home where he was given first aid and stitches. But I was told that they were not equipped to treat him further as the injuries were severe,” Salman said.

He then shifted Ayub to GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw. “He was not saying anything during the autorickshaw ride and I think he was dead by then,” he said.