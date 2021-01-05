Ragpicker and daughter assaulted by labourers

NEW DELHI

Accused posted video on WhatsApp

A day after a video of a mother-daughter duo being sexually assaulted allegedly by two men in north-west Delhi's Wazirpur was shared on social media, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested three men, including the person who shot the video and posted it in a WhatsApp group.

The key accused — Sonu (22) and Amit (24) — were booked under IPC sections of rape and assalt while Ritik (18) who captured the video was booked under the IT Act and IPC Section 354-C (voyeurism). The matter came to the fore after the video went viral, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said multiple teams were constituted find the location of the crime. After the location was confirmed, teams traced the victims and the accused.

“Next, statements of the 35-year-old woman, a rag picker and her 18-year-old daughter were recorded. They are homeless and used to sleep on road in the area. Their medical examinations have been conducted. The incident happened on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, 2020,” said Mr. Arya.

A case was then registered.

During probe, suspected persons between the age of 20-30 years were examined after which the victims identified the accused — all of whom are labourers.

Further investigation is under way, the DCP added.