Ragpicker and daughter assaulted by labourers

A day after a video of a mother-daughter duo being sexually assaulted allegedly by two men in north-west Delhi's Wazirpur was shared on social media, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested three men, including the person who shot the video and posted it in a WhatsApp group.
The key accused — Sonu (22) and Amit (24) — were booked under IPC sections of rape and assalt while Ritik (18) who captured the video was booked under the IT Act and IPC Section 354-C (voyeurism). The matter came to the fore after the video went viral, an officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said multiple teams were constituted find the location of the crime. After the location was confirmed, teams traced the victims and the accused.
“Next, statements of the 35-year-old woman, a rag picker and her 18-year-old daughter were recorded. They are homeless and used to sleep on road in the area. Their medical examinations have been conducted. The incident happened on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, 2020,” said Mr. Arya.
A case was then registered.
During probe, suspected persons between the age of 20-30 years were examined after which the victims identified the accused — all of whom are labourers.
Further investigation is under way, the DCP added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath