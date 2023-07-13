Raging Yamuna brings back memories of 1978 tragedy

July 13, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

As parts of Delhi grapple with flooding and residents of low-lying areas try to keep their heads above water, Sunita Sood, 73, knows how difficult things can get.

Ms. Sood has first-hand experience of what it is like to be kept apart from your family and home by flooding. She was one of the scores of residents who saw it all happen before their eyes when murky, smelly water spilled into homes and roads of Delhi in 1978.

As a turbulent Yamuna menacingly advanced towards the city on Wednesday, the events of the fateful September started playing in Ms. Sood’s mind all over again. Back in 1978, she was a young doctor and mother of a one-year-old baby.

“I was working with the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla at the time. There was chaos everywhere as patients waded through a sea of problems coming to the hospital. So many staffers had to spend their nights inside the hospital campus,” she recalls.

To make matters worse for her at home, her husband Prabhat Kamal Sood was stuck in Roorkee because of the floods and couldn’t come home for a long time with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, too, submerged.

“I was doing a Master’s degree as part of a government initiative in Roorkee. I couldn’t come and see my family for two whole months. I remember how people struggled for drinking water and food,” says Mr. Sood, who was the Deputy Director of Central Water Commission at the time.

The water level of the Yamuna had risen to 207.47 metres that year. “The Roorkee-Delhi Road was under water,” according to The Hindu’s September 3, 1978 report.

More than four decades later, many others remember the nights of uncertainty, camped out on their roofs with essential supplies cut off. Urban colonies like Adarsh Nagar, Model town, Mukherjee Nagar were all under water. According to official records, 18 lives were lost while thousands were rendered homeless, apart from damages estimated at nearly ₹10 crore.

Another report in The Hindu dated September 4, 1978 reads: “All four bridges on the Yamuna will be closed for vehicular traffic from midnight as a precautionary measure for 48 hours.”

“We were scared for our lives with no means to get out of here and little assistance from the government. The only thing that kept the waters from flooding our house was a freshly constructed ‘bund’ [embankment]. We collected whatever little bread, atta (wheat), water and medicines, and camped on our roof for days until the situation got better,” says Arjun Jot Malhotra, who was a young man of 24 then. He adds that the bund saved east Delhi from drowning that year.

Harish Chandra Soneja, 90, remembers how the ground floor of his shoe factory in Samaypur remained submerged for three days and he and his workers had to work from the roof.

Sixty-four-year-old Gulshan Sharma, who was a student of Bhagat Singh College when the gushing waters of an overflowing Yamuna had slithered up into Delhi, tells The Hindu how he and his friends joined a relief mission under the National Service Scheme.

“Delhi University had instructed us to go to flood-affected areas. Twenty people from our team reached Model Town which was completely under water. We had to take boats to reach out to the residents. People were desperately looking for water and food. It was helplessness all around,” he says.

However, Mr. Sood is hopeful that Delhiites won’t have to witness similar devastation and misery ever again. “A situation like 1978 is unlikely to arise as many embankments/levees have been constructed to fortify Delhi since.”

