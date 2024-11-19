Raghuvinder Shokeen to replace Kailash Gahlot in Delhi Cabinet 

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday picked Jat leader and two-time Nangloi legislator Raghuvinder Shokeen to replace Kailash Gahlot in the Delhi Cabinet.

Mr. Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after quitting as Delhi Minister and resigning from AAP’s primary membership.

A Najafgarh MLA and a prominent Jat leader, Mr. Gahlot held portfolios of Transport, Home, Information Technology, Administrative Reforms, and Women and Child Development in the Atishi government.

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters, “Delhi is getting a new Cabinet Minister. [AAP chief] Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Raghuvinder Shokeen will be a Minister in CM Atishi’s Cabinet. We all know that he is a popular leader from the Jat community and has done significant work in the field of education.”

“Mr. Shokeen has a background in civil engineering. He is expected to bring expertise and commitment to his new role, bolstering the AAP government’s outreach and governance,” Mr. Sisodia added.

Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude to his party and Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Shokeen said, “The BJP has consistently worked against the Jat community, whether it was during the farmers’ protests or the [sexual harassment] of women wrestlers.”

He alleged that the BJP won the recently held Haryana election by dividing the State’s different communities.

“Since the Hindu-Muslim divide did not work there, they divided Haryana through the Jat and non-Jat politics. The opportunity given to me by Arvind Kejriwal will enable me to work towards the development of Delhi,” he said.

Later in the day, addressing party workers, Mr. Kejriwal called the upcoming Delhi Assembly poll a dharmayudh and claimed that the god and people are on their side.

“The Pandavas had only Lord Krishna on their side. God is with AAP because it is walking the path of truth,” he said referring to the Mahabharata epic.

He alleged that the BJP was “overconfident” that it would be able to poach AAP councillors using money and muscle power during the recently held mayoral elections but the god intervened, resulting in AAP’s victory.

“The BJP tried every trick in the book to derail AAP but it has failed. Now, they are willing to any extent to win the Delhi election,” he said.