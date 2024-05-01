GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: AAP’s Bharadwaj

Raghav Chadha, AAP’s MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party’s election campaigning

May 01, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP senior leader and Member of Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha. File.

AAP senior leader and Member of Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on April 30 said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the U.K. and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better.

He added that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Mr. Chadha will campaign for the party for the General Assembly elections.

Mr. Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj told PTI Videos.

On a question about Mr. Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign." "There are 11 players [in cricket]. Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," he said while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

"We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," Mann added.

