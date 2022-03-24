Raghav Chadha resigns as Delhi MLA

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 24, 2022 14:51 IST

AAP Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday submitted his resignation as MLA to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

On Monday, the AAP had announced Mr. Chadha, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University founder and Chancellor Ashok Mittal, and Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora as its nominees for polls to Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab. All five of them filed their nominations later on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

“The House will change, but struggle will continue. In Kejriwal school of politics, I’ve been promoted from one class to another,” Mr. Chadha said in the Assembly House on Thursday.

Mr. Chadha was elected as an MLA in February 2020.

Polls to 13 Rajya Sabha seats in six States, including five from Punjab, are scheduled to be held on March 31.

All the seven Rajya Sabha seats of Punjab are getting vacant this year; polls to the remaining two seats are scheduled for July. AAP had swept the Assembly election in Punjab by winning 92 out of 117 seats and all the seven Rajya Sabha seats are expected to go to them.