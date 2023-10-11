Raghav Chadha moves HC against order enabling his eviction from govt. bungalow

October 11, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a lower court’s decision that lifted the stay on his eviction from a government bungalow allotted to him.

Mr. Chadha’s counsel told the court that a notice has been served on the MP and eviction proceedings are in progress.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had in March this year cancelled the allotment of the bungalow to the MP.

The Secretariat had argued before the lower court that the allotment was cancelled as Mr. Chadha was not entitled to a “Type-VII” bungalow. It said Mr. Chadha, being a first-time Rajya Sabha MP and a former Member of the State Legislature, was only entitled to a “Type-VI” bungalow.

According to the guidelines, a “Type-VII” bungalow is allotted to the MPs who in the past served as a Union Cabinet Minister, Governor, Chief Minister or a Lok Sabha Speaker.

However, the lower court in an interim order on April 18 stopped the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting the MP from the government bungalow.

On October 5, the court cancelled the stay order, paying a way for his eviction.

The court rejected the argument that the accommodation once allotted to an MP cannot be cancelled under any circumstances during the member’s entire tenure.

