raBKU organises ‘Tiranga march’ across U.P., seeks MSP on all crops

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday organised a tractor ‘Tiranga march’ in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops based on the M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula.

Thousands of farmers took out tractor rallies in west U.P. districts, such as Bijnor, Meerut, and Ghaziabad, where the farmers’ union has a strong presence. Police personnel tried to stop the march as the farmers attempted to barge into the offices of the District Magistrates (DMs). In Bijnor, the protesters broke through barricades while trying to storm the DM’s office. Heated exchanges between the BKU members and the police were reported from Meerut and Ghaziabad.

“August is known as the month of revolution. The August Kranti Andolan was started on August 9, 1942, taking inspiration from which we planned the tractor march,” said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

“We demand a law to guarantee MSP for all crops. The crop prices must be determined in accordance with the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report. Our demands also include a full debt waiver for the State’s farmers and labourers and punishment for the perpetrators of the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri killings,” he added. On October 3, 2021, an SUV allegedly belonging to the convoy Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, mowed down farmers protesting controversial agricultural laws in a rally at U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The BKU urged farmer leaders to continue protests for the next 72 hours near the DM offices in the districts where the administration had stopped the Tricolour march or put leaders under house arrest.

