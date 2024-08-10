GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

raBKU organises ‘Tiranga march’ across U.P., seeks MSP on all crops

Published - August 10, 2024 12:30 am IST - Lucknow:

Mayank Kumar
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday organised a tractor ‘Tiranga march’ in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops based on the M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula.

Thousands of farmers took out tractor rallies in west U.P. districts, such as Bijnor, Meerut, and Ghaziabad, where the farmers’ union has a strong presence. Police personnel tried to stop the march as the farmers attempted to barge into the offices of the District Magistrates (DMs). In Bijnor, the protesters broke through barricades while trying to storm the DM’s office. Heated exchanges between the BKU members and the police were reported from Meerut and Ghaziabad.

“August is known as the month of revolution. The August Kranti Andolan was started on August 9, 1942, taking inspiration from which we planned the tractor march,” said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

“We demand a law to guarantee MSP for all crops. The crop prices must be determined in accordance with the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report. Our demands also include a full debt waiver for the State’s farmers and labourers and punishment for the perpetrators of the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri killings,” he added. On October 3, 2021, an SUV allegedly belonging to the convoy Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, mowed down farmers protesting controversial agricultural laws in a rally at U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The BKU urged farmer leaders to continue protests for the next 72 hours near the DM offices in the districts where the administration had stopped the Tricolour march or put leaders under house arrest.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.