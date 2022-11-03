Raaj Kumar Anand to take oath as Delhi Minister today

AAP MLA to replace Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 03, 2022 00:59 IST

Raaj Kumar Anand | Photo Credit: File photo

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand will take oath as a Minister in the Delhi Cabinet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Raj Niwas sources said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will administer the oath of office to Mr. Anand at a ceremony at Raj Niwas, the sources added.

Mr. Anand, an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency and a Dalit leader, will replace former Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet.

On October 9, Mr. Gautam resigned as a Minister after the BJP kicked up a political storm over his renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

Last month, Mr. Kejriwal had sent a letter to the L-G, seeking the appointment of Mr. Anand as the new Minister in the Delhi Cabinet. On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu ascended the Delhi government’s recommendation.

