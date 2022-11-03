Raaj Kumar Anand to take oath as Delhi Minister today

AAP MLA to replace Rajendra Pal Gautam

AAP MLA to replace Rajendra Pal Gautam

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand will take oath as a Minister in the Delhi Cabinet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Raj Niwas sources said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will administer the oath of office to Mr. Anand at a ceremony at Raj Niwas, the sources added.

Mr. Anand, an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency and a Dalit leader, will replace former Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet.

On October 9, Mr. Gautam resigned as a Minister after the BJP kicked up a political storm over his renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

Last month, Mr. Kejriwal had sent a letter to the L-G, seeking the appointment of Mr. Anand as the new Minister in the Delhi Cabinet. On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu ascended the Delhi government’s recommendation.