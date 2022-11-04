Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Minister in Ambedkar’s name 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand took oath as a Minister in the name of “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar” during his swearing-in ceremony at Raj Niwas on Thursday, less than a month after his predecessor — Rajendra Pal Gautam — had to resign following the controversy over his presence at an event, held in the Capital on October 5, where thousands of people purportedly converted to Buddhism while taking vows to denounce Hindu deities.

Following the controversy, Mr. Gautam had offered an apology stating that the event was an annual affair commemorating the day when Ambedkar converted to Buddhism with lakhs of Dalits on October 14, 1956, where he took the same 22 vows.

Asked about it, Mr. Anand said, “The issue of the 22 vows is a different thing. When we are talking about Ambedkar, we are talking about the Constitution and about India.” He said the 22 vows were “connected with Buddhism. And there are different sects of Buddhism too. It’s a long discussion.”

Mr. Anand, an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency and a Dalit leader, was inducted into the Cabinet following Mr. Gautam’s resignation on October 9, after a political storm was kicked up by the BJP over the October 5 event. As Mr. Anand took charge of his office in the Delhi Secretariat, he was introduced to the officials in his Department by his predecessor.

Mr. Anand, who is yet to be allotted a portfolio, said he had worked as a child labourer at a lock-manufacturing unit. He added that he had never even dreamt of becoming a Minister.