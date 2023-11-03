Raaj Kumar Anand latest Minister to face ED house raid

November 03, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday.

The ED probe is based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alleging false declarations with respect to the import of goods to evade customs duty of over ₹7 crore. A court here has taken cognisance of the complaint.

The agency is also determining if there were any international “hawala” transactions, sources said. Mr. Anand holds various portfolios, including Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare.

Mr. Anand, who was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in November last year, became the latest AAP Minister to face the ED heat. Officers of the probe agency have earlier launched investigations against former Ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, who are currently lodged in jail, and arrested senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh last month.

AAP lashes out

Hours after the ED officers reached Mr. Anand’s home, his Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying that “even the British did not misuse investigative agencies the way the BJP is misusing them”. “Even during the rule of the British, the police needed a search warrant from the court. Today, the ED does not need any warrant. When will the officers of the probe agency visit the houses of the BJP’s Ministers accused in various scams?” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj termed the raids by the Central probe agency a “conspiracy to silence the Opposition leaders”.

