ADVERTISEMENT

Raaj Kumar Anand latest Minister to face ED house raid

November 03, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Anand was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in November last year | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday.

The ED probe is based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alleging false declarations with respect to the import of goods to evade customs duty of over ₹7 crore. A court here has taken cognisance of the complaint.

The agency is also determining if there were any international “hawala” transactions, sources said. Mr. Anand holds various portfolios, including Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anand, who was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in November last year, became the latest AAP Minister to face the ED heat. Officers of the probe agency have earlier launched investigations against former Ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, who are currently lodged in jail, and arrested senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh last month.

AAP lashes out

Hours after the ED officers reached Mr. Anand’s home, his Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying that “even the British did not misuse investigative agencies the way the BJP is misusing them”. “Even during the rule of the British, the police needed a search warrant from the court. Today, the ED does not need any warrant. When will the officers of the probe agency visit the houses of the BJP’s Ministers accused in various scams?” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj termed the raids by the Central probe agency a “conspiracy to silence the Opposition leaders”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US