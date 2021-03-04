R-Day violence: student among 5 granted bail

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a Class 10 student, in a case related to violence that erupted on Republic Day during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s new farm laws.
The court said they cannot be kept in custody merely on the apprehension that they might commit similar offence again.
Additional Sessions Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik granted bail to Ravi, Ashish, Parvesh, Deepak Singh, and a Class 10 student on furnishing a bail bond of ₹30,000 with one surety of like amount each in the case of violence in Nangloi.
The court noted that police alleged that the accused were amongst the protesters who attacked officers.
The counsel for the accused claimed they had been falsely implicated in the case.
