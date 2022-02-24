R-Day violence: Police writes to L-G, requests withdrawal of 17 cases

Three months after the Centre agreed to withdraw cases against the farmers booked for 2021 Republic Day violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that a formal request has been sent regarding the withdrawal of cases to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Speaking at the annual press meet on Thursday, Commissioner Asthana said that Delhi police has sought to withdraw 17 of the 54 cases registered in the matter.

“In cases where the chargesheet has not been filed, we are still identifying suspects…however, in cases where it has been filed, we hope for a speedy trial and judicial proceedings,” Asthana told the press.

On January 26 last year, the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws, had turned violent when a group of protesting farmers holding a rally on the outskirts of Delhi deviated from the gathering, broke through police barricades on their tractors and vandalised the Red Fort.

Several police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.

The Delhi Police had arrested 183 farmers in connection with their incident, including the deceased Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and activist Lakha Sidhana.

Speaking on the Disha Ravi toolkit case, Commissioner Asthana said that the investigation is ongoing and police has sent requests to social media platforms like Google, Zoom and Instagram and is still waiting to hear from them.

Police had earlier accused Ravi of being a “key conspirator” and spreading information on the farmers’ protest through a toolkit uploaded on social media platforms. Mumbai-based activist Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob were also accused of making and editing a toolkit with her.