Quick sealing has left residents gasping

The main gate of Pocket J&K in Dilshad Garden resembles a fortress. The area is sealed, has more barricades than the usual two, there is an overwhelming presence of police and civil defence officials. Moreover, residents can’t exit and visitors are prohibited entry. It is one of the 21 hotspots in the city that was sealed on Wednesday night.

The area became a hotspot after a mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter were tested positive, but have recovered and returned home. But the blanket sealing has left the resident clueless and panicky. Though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised door-step delivery of essential commodities, arrangements have yet to be in place.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, as soon as the sealing was announced, residents rushed to the Mother Dairy outlet and grocery store. “We know this is for our safety but if the government wanted to seal the area, they should have first thought about the arrangements and informed the public in detail [as] who to contact for essential needs. It doesn’t seem practical,” said Pinky Arora, a housewife.

As the regular vegetable vendor did not turn up, she had difficulty in procuring vegetables. “By the time I realised he wasn’t going to be allowed, vegetables at the Safal store and with the cart vendor outside the gate were over,” she said.

Rush for vegetables

Residents claimed that only one vendor was allowed in the locality. People have been queuing up near his cart since 7 a.m. and the queue ended at around 1 a.m. after the vegetables got over.

Rahul, the vendor, said that he managed to get vegetables from Sahibabad Mandi, where he went at 2 a.m. “I was allowed to come. The residents told officials that I should be allowed. The officials have instructed to wash each vegetable in front of the customer before selling it,” he said.

At another end of the colony, residents complained of the vegetable vendor not turning up. “Though the gates have been barricaded since lockdown, vegetable vendors used to sit on footpaths and residents bought from them if they didn’t buy from the cart vendor. Last night, all of them were removed and the cart vendor wasn’t allowed. There’s a Reliance Fresh store, from where people order vegetables. We will try that but don’t know whether they will deliver,” said Ankit Prakash, who runs his own business.

Ruchika Dhir, meanwhile, was worried about diaper supply for her ailing father. “I have the stock for a week but I don’t know how we’ll manage for the next week if we are not allowed to go out. I have asked a friend from Laxmi Nagar to buy and drop at the gate if the need arises,” she said.

Entry denied

Residents also alleged that banks around the area – for a few hours in the morning – denied entry for customers from the sealed areas of Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri.

Resident Welfare Association president D.K. Bhandari said that District Magistrate and Sub Divisional Magistrate along with police had visited the colony on Thursday to take stock of the situation and also hinted that the sealing might be extended till April 21. “The Mother Dairy, grocery store, and Safal store will be opened for a few hours every day as of now. The issue about the bank was also flagged in front of the SDM and it will be solved,” he said.