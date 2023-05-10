Quick response teams in city prisons to be equipped with chilli sprays, shock batons

May 10, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi Prisons Department will equip quick response teams (QRTs), deployed in high-risk wards following the murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, with chilli sprays, electric shock batons and full body protectors to deal with violent incidents in jails, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by four rival gang members inside a high-risk ward in Tihar jail on May 2.

The official said each QRT will be given 10 sets of the new gear, comprising chilli sprays, electric shock batons, full body protectors, T-batons, polycarbonate lathis and polycarbonate shields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-member QRTs comprise personnel from the Prisons Department, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

“We are also going to increase the deployment of security personnel in high-risk wards. We won’t ask the government for more personnel; instead, we will adjust adjust manpower internally,” the official told The Hindu.

The official also said that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being framed for the QRTs.

“In jails with high-risk wards, two teams have been formed – one for the high-risk ward and the other for general wards. In jails that don’t have high-risk wards, only one QRT will be deployed. For jails housing women and first-time offenders, the respective superintendents will decide if and when a QRT is needed,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT