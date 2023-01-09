Queer Pride felt like a warm hug on a cold winter day, say participants 

January 09, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Delhiites came out in large numbers to participate in the Delhi Queer Pride on Sunday. The event was held after a two-year gap due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The march made its way from Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar amid dhol beats, songs of hope, innovative placards, slogans demanding freedom of choice and a lot of colour.

The pride, which started as an annual event in 2008, has seen its participation grow over the years and is seen as a celebration of the queer community and a protest for its rights.

Have more allies

Harsh Sharma, who had also participated in the 2015 march, said there are many more allies who are marching alongside the community, which is the most heartening takeaway from the event. “This year the number of participants is incredible. It is amazing to see so many people openly marching. I think over the years, there has been a growing acceptance of the queer community. This truly is a ray of hope,” Mr. Sharma said.

For some, participating in the pride gave them the strength to have conversations with friends and family about their sexuality.

“When you meet so many people here and they tell you their stories, it gives you the courage to speak about your sexuality with people who are close to you,” said Parul, a college student.

She added that marching with so many people was like, “a warm hug on a cold winter day”.

A first-time participant Rajat Soni said that over the years, he has seen so many videos and photos of the parade that he felt compelled to participate.

One big family

“Everyone here has suffered in some way and has been through difficult situations. This gathering shows that we are one big world family,” he said.

While slogans and placards demanding same-sex marriage rung through the air, Aakash, who came from a town in Uttar Pradesh, said, “Yes, there is a long way to go, but look how far we have come. We are no longer criminals. Youngsters are now aware that they do not have to fit into a box and that there are people who will support them.”

The Delhi Queer Pride is usually held on the last Sunday of November but was postponed this year due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.