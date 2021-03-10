Quarter of total budget set aside for education

Sisodia proposes to set up first-ever virtual school, establish Delhi Law University, launch new syllabus

Finance Minister Manish Sisoida on Tuesday proposed to introduce a slew of new measures in Delhi’s Budget 2021-22 that included setting up of a virtual model school, establishing a Delhi Law University, introducing a new syllabus for classes Nursery to 8, setting up 100 schools of excellence and establishing Delhi’s own Education Examination Board.

‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum

Keeping with the theme of ‘deshbhakti’ budget, Mr. Sisodia announced the setting up of the Capital’s first Sainik school as well as an Armed Forces Preparatory Academy.

He said that the ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum that the government has been working on will also be rolled out to instil the spirit of patriotism and nationhood within every child. He also announced measures to turn education into a public movement by starting a “mentorship volunteer programme” called ‘Youth for Education’.

To achieve these initiatives as well as to continue with the education reforms that the government has been introducing over the past six years, Mr. Sisodia said that “25%” of the ₹69,000-crore budget would be earmarked for education.

New policy

The Minister said that to fully implement the National Education Policy, certain changes needed to be made to the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and the “100-year-old” Delhi University Act 1922.

“Both these laws are not aligned to the ethos of the new education policy. We have requested the Central government to revise the provisions of the Delhi University Act and have also started working on the New Delhi School Education Act for Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Elucidating on the proposed virtual model school, Mr. Sisodia said that the school will be based on the principle of “anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing” and that it will not have four walls or a building but there will be children, teachers, regular teaching-learning, examinations and assessments.

“It will be a unique experiment in itself, and will probably be the first virtual school in the world. Work has already begun on the design of this school. This will benefit students in Delhi as well as all those children who live in any part of the country but want to benefit from the Delhi education model,” Mr. Sisodia said.

New campus

The Minister said that although in the past six years, Delhi has witnessed an increase of 36.42 % in the seats allotted for higher education and 66.44% in those for technical education, a lot still remains to be accomplished. He said that the construction of the east campus of Guru Gobind Singh IP University is expected to complete by May 2021 and the new campus of Ambedkar University in Dhirpur and Rohini by September 2023 which will increase the intake capacity of students by 8,500.

In the field of higher and technical education, he said the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University has started its work. Sports University will also initiate its activities this year.

He also announced a programme for students who have completed schooling to enhance their English-speaking skills which will help them in seeking employment or securing admission in higher education institutions abroad.