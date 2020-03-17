Quarantine centre lacks facilities, says woman

New Delhi

17 March 2020 01:40 IST

Govt. will fix issues at these centres: CM

A woman who arrived here from Spain and apparently quarantined at a police training facility in Dwarka, on Monday, complained of inadequate facilities at the centre.

“We are more than 40 people with only three washrooms and five large bedrooms. They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. This is a major concern. This way, India cannot contain COVID-19 but will only get more cases,” Navya Dua said while sharing a video from inside the quarantine facility, on Twitter.

When asked about complaints from people about government-run quarantine facilities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said that the government would fix any issue in these centres.

“I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14 day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation,” Ms. Dua said on Twitter.

A Delhi government official, meanwhile, said that the administration had planned to set up paid quarantine facilities at three hotels here for people travelling from abroad, even before the complaint.