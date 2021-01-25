QR code-based entry in HC from today

This will be generated and issued digitally by the High Court Registry one day in advance on the basis of listing of cases

The Delhi High Court has introduced QR code-based digital entry pass system for lawyers seeking to enter the court premises for physical hearing from January 25 onwards.

The latest announcement by Registrar General Manoj Jain is part of a series of guidelines, which has been adopted from time-to-time under a strict standard operating procedure for entry and attending physical hearings in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Last week, the court said it had initiated steps for hybrid hearing so that in a given case, one party may join the proceedings through virtual mode while the other is present physically in the court.

The digital entry pass will be generated and issued by the High Court Registry one day in advance on the basis of listing of cases.