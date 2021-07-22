Python stuck in AC unit, rescued

NEW DELHI

22 July 2021 00:24 IST

An Indian rock python was rescued by the Wildlife SOS NGO after it was found entwined inside an air conditioning unit at a home in Chattarpur. It was later released into the wild.

After receiving a call from a family who found the snake, the team from the NGO found that the two-foot long juvenile snake had entered the unit through the exhaust tube and was trapped inside. The rescue operation lasted 45 minutes. The snake was rescued after the AC unit was removed from the wall and disassembled. The reptile was examined for injuries and was then released into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “People often panic when they encounter snakes but contrary to popular belief they are non-confrontational, but will react when provoked or threatened. We are very grateful to the family for contacting the Wildlife SOS and having faith in our team of qualified rescuers, instead of taking the matter into their own hands.”

In another incident, a five-foot-long Indian rat snake was found entangled in synthetic garden netting at The National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) near JNU. The snake’s futile attempts to break free had resulted in the wires to tighten its grip around the body. The Wildlife SOS rescuers carefully cut through the netting to free the distressed snake.