Python rescued near Saket metro station

NGO also rescues monitor lizard from Shastri Park metro depot

A six-foot-long python was rescued by Wildlife SOS after it was spotted crossing the busy road near Saket metro station and brought the busy area to a halt.

Wildlife SOS 24x7 said after receiving a call on its emergency helpline number, a team of two rescuers from the NGO was dispatched to the location.

Equipped with necessary equipment, the team carefully transferred the python into a snake bag, much to the relief of the onlookers.

The NGO also rescued a monitor lizard from the tracks at Shastri Park metro depot. It took nearly 20 minutes for the Wildlife SOS rescuers to safely transfer the monitor lizard into a transport carrier.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the DMRC authorities for considering the well-being of the reptile and contacting our team. Monitor lizards are non-venomous but can bite or even use their strong claws in retaliation if threatened or provoked. Therefore, our team had to be cautious while carrying out the rescue operation as they wanted to avoid agitating the distressed reptile.”