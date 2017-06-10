PWD to use WhatsApp to monitor waterlogging

In a break from the norm and pursuit of procedural transparency this monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) is considering real-time monitoring of water evacuation from multiple locations identified as waterlogging flashpoints through messaging application -- WhatsApp.

The initiative is part of a larger plan to ensure transparency in the way the Department confronts excess surface run off after a downpour which also includes surprise inspections by PWD superintending engineers in randomly-assigned areas instead of just those falling in their respective jurisdictions.

Honest feedback

“Real-time monitoring of waterlogging flashpoints through Whatsapp has been suggested by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary, PWD, to ensure transparency in surface run off evacuation through water pumps deployed by the Department and we are in the process of figuring out modalities related to its implementation,” said a senior PWD official, adding that it intended to ensure “honest feedback from the ground” as opposed to “verbal assurances from engineers”.

“As per the proposal, real-time pictures from the beginning to the end of the exercise — of potable water pumps reaching a spot, working on the situation and leaving only after the pumping of excess water has been ensured – will be sent and monitored at the central PWD Control Room. A complaint of water-logging will not be closed till the entire procedure is followed through pictorial proof,” the officer said.