PWD to complete desilting of all city drains by May 31

April 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

All roadside drains will be desilted by May 31, said a senior PWD official on Thursday. The desilting process that would earlier take place before or during the monsoons, has been started in March this year due to G20 summit.

Owing to the Capital hosting G20, the PWD was instructed to start early, said a senior official to The Hindu. “The desilting process started in early March this year and is estimated to be over by May 31,” he added.

The PWD official reported that 25,000 MT of silt has already been removed from the roadside drains.