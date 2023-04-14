HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PWD to complete desilting of all city drains by May 31

April 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
PWD workers clean a drain on Ring Road in Delhi.

PWD workers clean a drain on Ring Road in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

All roadside drains will be desilted by May 31, said a senior PWD official on Thursday. The desilting process that would earlier take place before or during the monsoons, has been started in March this year due to G20 summit. 

Owing to the Capital hosting G20, the PWD was instructed to start early, said a senior official to The Hindu. “The desilting process started in early March this year and is estimated to be over by May 31,” he added. 

The PWD official reported that 25,000 MT of silt has already been removed from the roadside drains. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.