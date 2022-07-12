PWD appeals in HC against ₹38.7 lakh fine

Court seeks Forest Dept.’s response

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Department of Forest and Wildlife to respond to a plea by the Public Works Department (PWD) challenging an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) who imposed a fine of ₹38.7 lakh on the PWD for allegedly failing to deconcretise trees in Vasant Vihar.

The PWD said the fine was imposed “in spite of work for deconcretisation of trees having been completed and information having duly been submitted before the High Court through various status reports/ compliance affidavits”.

It said that DCF’s February 4 order was liable to be set aside as it was passed on “incorrect and arbitrary application of law and without an appreciation of facts” in the present matter. The PWD argued that the October 8, 2015 notice, about the penalty of ₹10,000 to be imposed on persons found to have “victimised trees”, does not specify fines for failure to deconcretise trees.

In 2015, the DCF announced the penalty on persons found to have victimised trees by putting up signages etc. on them.

The DCF, in its February 4 order, said there were 387 trees in Vasant Vihar which were surrounded by concrete enclosures. It had imposed a fine of ₹10,000 per tree on PWD, totalling ₹38.7 lakh for 387 trees.