Putting in place organisational set-up my top priority: Udai Bhan

‘The process would be completed by July this year’

The newly appointed Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan, a four-time former MLA, on Friday said that putting in place the organisational set-up for the party from “booth to State level” is his top priority and the process would be completed by July this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bhan, who formally took over as the new State party president replacing former Union Cabinet Minister Kumari Selja at a function in Chandigarh on May 4, said the party did not have organisational structure in place for the past seven to eight years and setting it up was his top priority as well as challenge. He added that a political battle could only be fought backed by strong organisation.

Mr. Bhan sounded optimistic that the process would be completed in three months as per the election schedule decided by the All-India Congress Committee. “We have the meetings of party appointed district returning officers and block returning officers scheduled over the next few days. The vacancies in different cells and departments would be filled,” said Mr. Bhan.

The 66-year-old leader conceded that “taking along all party leaders” was another major challenge for him, but, at the same time, ruled out factionalism in the party. He also sought to downplay the open resentment expressed by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in a tweet over his appointment saying that it was his “democratic right” and “he was welcome to speak to the Congress leadership”.

Mr. Bhan also tried to explain the conspicuous absence of senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at the ceremony saying he was busy with the preparations for upcoming “Chintan Shivir” in Udaipur.

The former Hodal MLA said he shared cordial relations with all senior party leaders and had never said a word against anyone in his over three-decade long political career. “I have also been a district president and have experience in running an organisation,” said Mr. Bhan.

On the appointment of four State working presidents for the first time, apparently to balance the power equation between different factions in the party, Mr. Bhan said that it was in no way an “encroachment” on the jurisdiction of the party president. He said all four were his colleagues and they would work together.

Taking strong objection to rival party leaders calling him “Hooda’s man”, Mr. Bhan said Mr. Hooda was “the tallest leader” of the party with “huge mass base” and he had great respect for him. He said his family had a long political history spanning four generations and over 90 years with his grandfather thrice being elected president to Hodal Municipal Committee during the British rule. “I have built my political career on my own strength. I am ready to cooperate with all senior colleagues, but will not refrain from taking disciplinary action against any if required. People are free to speak what they feel like, but my actions would speak for me,” said Mr. Bhan.

He said that Congress party in the State would raise the people’s voice on the streets and at the Assembly. Mr. Bhan, who travelled from Chandigarh to Delhi by road for the ceremony accompanied by Mr. Hooda, said the party’s workers and supporters turned out in large numbers at over 40 points alongside the road despite scorching heat and this proved their “desire for change”. “Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country, and the inflation has reached its peak. Power crisis has made life difficult for the people this summer. I am sure Congress would return to power with three-fourth majority and the Bharatiya Janata Party would be reduced to single digit,” said Mr. Bhan.