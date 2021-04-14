Putting in place more efficient hospital planning system: CM

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 04:12 IST

Kejriwal appeals to Centre to cancel CBSE board exams

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government was putting in place a more efficient hospital planning system.

To ensure only severe COVID-19 patients get access to beds, doctors will now be monitoring each and every patient within the hospital to see if any of them can be cured at home, he said.

Donate plasma, says CM

He requested people to postpone planned surgeries and asked those who have recovered recently from the virus to donate plasma as there was a shortage of the same in the city.

Speaking at a digital briefing, Mr. Kejriwal said: “If doctors feel that a particular patient can be cured at home, they will be requested to go back home. This is not the hospital or the government shirking from responsibility. We will provide such patients with oximeter and our doctors will be calling them regularly to keep a check on them. We will monitor their situation even at home and bring them back to the hospital if the need arises.”

He said the step was needed to ensure that serious COVID patients get beds in hospitals and requested all to cooperate with the doctors.

“I request everyone to have faith and let the hospital management function smoothly. Please understand, we are shouldering the responsibility of the whole of Delhi and their well-being. For us, each life matters,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that some banquet halls and hotels have been attached to nearby hospitals to place COVID patients who do not need intensive care, thereby making it easier to transfer them to the hospitals immediately if required.

Mr. Kerjiwal appealed to the Central government to cancel the CBSE board exams — scheduled to begin on May 7. He requested the CBSE to find an alternative method like online examinations or passing students with the help of internal assessment.