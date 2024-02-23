ADVERTISEMENT

Put on hold proceedings against BJP MLAs: Delhi HC to House panel

February 23, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Thursday asked the privileges committee of the Delhi Assembly to put on hold its proceedings against the seven BJP MLAs who were suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s address on the opening day of the Budget Session.

The High Court said since it is hearing the petition filed by the legislators against their suspension, “all further proceedings must be kept in abeyance.” 

The seven BJP MLAs — Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O.P. Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta — had approached the court earlier this week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the Leader of the Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, was exempted from the action.

The MLAs have contended their suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the Assembly rules.

‘People unrepresented’

Their plea said the Delhi government will be presenting its last full budget before the Assembly election in 2025, therefore, the presence of Opposition members was of utmost importance. The court too said their suspension is resulting in their constituencies going unrepresented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US