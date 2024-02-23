Put on hold proceedings against BJP MLAs: Delhi HC to House panel

February 23, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

The High Court on Thursday asked the privileges committee of the Delhi Assembly to put on hold its proceedings against the seven BJP MLAs who were suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s address on the opening day of the Budget Session.

The High Court said since it is hearing the petition filed by the legislators against their suspension, “all further proceedings must be kept in abeyance.”

The seven BJP MLAs — Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O.P. Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta — had approached the court earlier this week.

Only the Leader of the Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, was exempted from the action.

The MLAs have contended their suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the Assembly rules.

‘People unrepresented’

Their plea said the Delhi government will be presenting its last full budget before the Assembly election in 2025, therefore, the presence of Opposition members was of utmost importance. The court too said their suspension is resulting in their constituencies going unrepresented.