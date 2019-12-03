‘Put an end to uncertainty over ad hoc employment’

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on Monday appealed to the Vice-Chancellor to put an end to the uncertainty over employment of ad hoc teachers in the university and to ensure that the upcoming semester examinations take place smoothly.

Following a recent decision of the university’s principal’s association, to put on hold the appointments of ad hoc teachers until certain clarifications were received from the university administration regarding its directive to appoint “guest teachers” against vacancies arising in the current academic session, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has warned of an indefinite strike starting Wednesday.

Various colleges, including Vivekananda College, Motilal Nehru College issued notices on Monday stating that all ad hoc appointments were to be put on hold. Identifying the university’s directive in a letter dated August 28 as the root of the issue, DUTA has been demanding that the letter be withdrawn, failing which the teachers would go on strike, apart from carrying out an evaluation boycott.

The DUSU on Monday made the same demand, stating that “the precipitous termination of nearly 4,500 ad hoc teachers is not correct and an arrangement should be made which allows their continuous service”. It added that the semester examinations close at hand could not afford to become a collateral damage.

Following a meeting of multiple college unions, DUSU in a joint statement, said that it would not allow the delay or cancellation of the exams at any cost and that it sympathised with the demand of ad hoc teachers but was “disappointed” with the DUTA president for his “irresponsible leadership” in the matter. “The V-C must find a solution to this or be ready to face aggression from the student community,” the union warned.