Pushed to the brink in Odisha, Congress looks to target ‘BJD-BJP bonhomie’ for resurgence

January 25, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The Odisha Congress on Thursday organised a mock marriage between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intending to convey the message that the two erstwhile alliance partners are still in a tactical understanding despite parting ways years ago.

Both the BJD and the BJP had ended their decade-old tie-up in 2009, leaving the ruling space to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has never lost an election since 2000.

The mock marriage ceremony was organised at the Congress office in Master Canteen Square, located on the route to the State Assembly, one of Bhubaneswar’s busiest junctions.

The event got widespread publicity on mainstream and social media as intended by the Congress, with its leaders dancing to the tunes of marriage songs.

It was attended by senior party leaders, including State Congress chief Sarat Pattnayak and AICC in-charge for Odisha, Ajoy Kumar. A marriage altar was erected, with two persons wearing masks depicting the images of a conch and a lotus, the party symbols of the BJD and BJP, respectively.

‘Part of larger plan’

Political analysts opine that the event is a part of a carefully designed strategy by the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls this year.

The party is looking to regain its lost ground in the State, where it has not been able to hit the 20-seat mark in the 147-member Assembly for years now.

The party’s Assembly tally was reduced to just nine in the 2019 election, with the BJP becoming the main Opposition party for the first time, bagging 22 seats. The Congress could manage to win only one seat in the Lok Sabha election last time, with the BJD bagging 12 and BJP 8.

With the party’s renewed thrust on southern States to improve its tally and make up for the loss of votes in the country’s north, the Congress is striving hard to galvanise its cadre that was demoralised after successive defeats and defection of its leaders.

Analysts say the party is looking to build a narrative that both the BJD and BJP are two faces of the same coin as CM Patnaik remains a popular leader despite over two-decade rule and has initiated a number of religious projects to strengthen his vote bank.

‘BJD always backed BJP’

Attacking both parties, Mr. Kumar alleged that the BJD always backed the BJP whenever a crucial voting took place in Parliament on contentious Bills or at the time of the election of the President and Vice-President.

The AICC Odisha in-charge said the BJD had backed the Centre’s Bill on land acquisition, which the BJP-led Union government was “forced to withdraw” in the wake of a massive farmer protest.

“The decision of demonetisation that had a grave impact on the economy also received support from the BJD. Both parties sent Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha,” he said.

Mr. Kumar wondered as to why the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate never conducted a raid on the Chief Minister and his closest aide V.K. Pandian, even though the State “witnessed massive scams”.

Welcoming defectors

Meanwhile, the Congress has welcomed to its fold those leaders who had either deserted it or were suspended from the party.

The return of former CM Giridhar Gamang, former Bargarh MP Sanjay Bhoi, sitting MLA Mohammed Moquim, and former Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal and former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria has given much-needed fillip to the party.

Joining of former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi and former BJD Minister Balabhadra Majhi is likely to boost the morale of the party cadre. The Congress has also announced to follow a transparent process for the selection of poll candidates.

It also hopes that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which would pass through several districts in February, would help it gain the momentum it intends to achieve ahead of the polls.