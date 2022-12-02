Purvanchali voters look beyond Chhath ghats

December 02, 2022 02:25 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the December 4 civic polls, Purvanchali voters, a decisive factor in several wards and a steady presence all across Delhi, are being courted by all three major political parties.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto has promised to create 1,000 permanent Chhath ghats and waterbodies in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parks, the Congress vowed to restore the ghats on the banks of the Yamuna river. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides highlighting the Delhi government’s work for the community, has signalled its intent by getting prominent Purvanchali leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra to switch from the Congress recently.

Purvanchalis are Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of Jharkhand and a large number of them have settled in Delhi, making them one of the largest voter bases in the Capital.

Candidates galore

Delhi BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha head Kaushal Mishra said that the party has given tickets to 35 Purvanchalis. State unit chief Adesh Gupta said that the number crosses 50 if one were to include candidates with Purvanchal antecedents, adding that he himself hails from eastern U.P. “They play a decisive role in at least 75-80 wards,” he added.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party has given tickets to 58 people of Purvanchal origin. “We are the first government in the country to provide 1,200 Chhath ghats every year during Chhath Puja. That’s how much importance we give to people from Purvanchal and we are taking that message to them,” he said about the Delhi government.

Mr. Pathak added that the party’s Delhi chief Gopal Rai, also a Minister, hails from Purvanchal and many leaders from the region occupy important posts in the party. “A large number of people from Purvanchal live in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. We are promising them better lives.”

Meanwhile, smaller players such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are looking to upset the city’s political bigwigs.

In the 2017 polls, the BSP saw its number of seats won drop to three from the previous 15. “We have fielded candidates from wards such as Vikaspuri, which has a high concentration of Purvanchali voters. We are confident of winning more seats because we reach out to all sections of society, unlike the BJP and AAP,” said Delhi BSP chief Lakshman Singh.

‘Want involvement’

However, people from the community say that most promises are just election gimmicks and Purvanchalis need more than just Chhath ghats.

Anil Dubey, a BJP worker from north-east Delhi’s Burari, says, “Ghats are important but we also need facilities like electricity, clean water, employment and good health care. We want real involvement in politics.” Mr. Dubey, who originally hails from Gorakhpur in U.P., said the BJP could get hurt because “ground workers were sidelined and outsiders got tickets”.

A resident of Harsh Vihar, Ram Singh, who also works as a Purvanchal Mitra with a Chhath Puja Samiti at Dilshad Garden during the festival, said that one of the biggest issues of the community is the harassment of street vendors by the authorities as many of them are Purvanchalis. He, however, said that the community should vote for the BJP as “national interest should be put before personal interest”.

The primary choice of Purvanchalis like Shankar Jha, 55, a vendor who resides in the Karawal Nagar East ward, is the Congress. “Ever since the BJP and AAP came to power, unemployment has increased. Things were much stable when the Congress ran the show,” he said.

Simultaneously, younger Purvanchalis like Munna Tiwari are keen on voting for AAP because of the “free water and free electricity”. “These are necessities, and some amount of it for free on a consistent basis comes as a major relief,” said Mr. Tiwari, who resides in the Pandav Nagar ward and runs an eating joint in the ITO area.

(With inputs from Nikhil M. Babu)