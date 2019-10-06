AAP steps up purvanchal push

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted the long-pending demand of people from purvanchal of a holiday during Chhath Puja.

It also said the government has increased the number of chhath ghats from 72 to 1,200. Also, Jitender Bansal, national coordinator of OBC cell of AICC, joined AAP on Friday, the party said.

On Friday, AAP had announced that it will conduct public meetings at 300 polling stations with over 50% people from purvanchal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) from October 6 to November 20. AAP MP and party Delhi Assembly polls in-charge Sanjay Singh will lead this “Aapan Purvanchal” campaign.

“The government has laid new sewer lines in around 500 colonies, constructed roads and spent more than 1000 crores in development projects in unauthorised colonies inhabited by purvanchali people,” Mr. Singh said.

Earlier this month, Mr. Kejriwal’s comment on Delhi’s limitation on providing treatment to everyone in the country, giving an example of a person from purvanchal (Bihar), had become controversial with BJP demanding his apology for “insulting” people from purvanchal.

“One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for ₹500, returns after availing free treatment worth ₹5 lakh. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi cater to people of entire country? So, there is a necessity that situation improves across the country,” the Chief Minister had said.

When asked whether the purvanchal push was due to this, Mr. Singh, “We had done a similar campaign in 2015 and we will be launching similar campaigns targeting minorities and SC/ST.”