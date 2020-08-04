Puri, Kejriwal discuss ongoing, pending development projects

NEW DELHI

04 August 2020

Meeting focussed on cooperation between Centre, Delhi govt.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met on Monday to discuss ongoing and pending development projects in the Capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party leader terming it a “very fruitful meeting”.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also attended the meeting at Mr. Puri’s office.

“Very happy to receive Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji & Shri @SatyendarJain ji in my office. We discussed several ongoing & pending projects for development of Delhi & look forward to working together for the welfare of citizens of Delhi [sic],” Mr. Puri tweeted.

Mr. Kejriwal also tweeted after the meeting: “Had a very fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union UD Minister Shri Hardeep Puri Ji. A range of issues related to the development of Delhi were discussed in the meeting [sic].”

Delhi government sources said no specific projects were discussed and the meeting focussed on the way forward regarding cooperation between both sides to approach development in the Capital. A source reiterated that the meeting was “very fruitful”.

Mr. Puri and Mr. Kejriwal had met after the Delhi Assembly elections in February, after the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the polls.

Mr. Kejriwal had said that the two had decided to work together for Delhi’s development.

Among the issues at the centre of the campaign had been the MoHUA’s PM-UDAY scheme that confers ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

In another tweet, Mr. Puri said: “A promise kept. 2,86,143 people have now registered under PM-UDAY Scheme to benefit residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Work is progressing at brisk pace. 19,830 completed applications have been received & 1040 Conveyance Deeds/Authorization slips have been issued [sic].”